State Street said on Friday that its net profit fell 5% in Q4 2025, weighed on by a sharp rise in expenses, including restructuring costs relating to job cuts and investments in technology. Net profit came in at $747m, or $2.42 per share, compared with $783m ($2.46 per share) in the same period a year earlier, despite broad-based revenue growth.



Against a supportive market backdrop marked by the rise of artificial intelligence and expectations of lower interest rates, State Street's assets under custody and administration rose 16% to $53.8 trillion. Fee-related revenue, the group's main growth driver, jumped 8% to $2.86bn, helped in particular by a 15% increase in management fees and an 8% rise in servicing fees. Net interest income also topped expectations, coming in at $802m.



However, total expenses rose 12.3% y-o-y to $2.74bn. This increase includes $206m in one-off charges, directly weighing on the group's profitability. In response, State Street shares were down nearly 3% ahead of the opening bell.