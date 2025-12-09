The Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) and Vinci Immobilier have announced the completion of the "Manufacture" mixed-use and convertible real estate complex, combining offices, residential units, and retail spaces in the heart of Lyon's Part-Dieu district.

This premium multifunctional development spans nearly 4,000 m² and features 2,080 m² of offices that can be converted into housing, 1,300 m² of residential space comprising 19 apartments, and 625 m² of retail units, including a restaurant.

The building was constructed to ambitious environmental standards, achieving HQE Bâtiment Durable "Excellent" level, and is connected to the district's urban heating and cooling networks. It has also received several environmental certifications.

"The project also enhances green spaces with a street-facing garden, green roofs, and plantings on terraces and rooftops," STE added, noting the installation of a sculpture in the central courtyard.