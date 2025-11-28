STE signs a lease with Sopra Steria for offices in Lyon

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/28/2025 at 02:02 am EST - Modified on 11/28/2025 at 05:13 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Société de la Tour Eiffel (STE) has announced the signing of a lease with Sopra Steria for the entire EvasYon office building, located in Lyon's 3rd arrondissement, close to the Lyon Part-Dieu train station.



This lease covers 5,238 m² of office space, complemented by 560 m² of balconies, terraces, and rooftop space. The office building also has 67 parking spaces, including 18 electric charging stations and two secure bicycle storage areas.



EvasYon is part of a larger mixed-use development, which also includes a co-living residence operated by Bikube, 146 housing units covering 5,400 m², and a student residence with 89 housing units covering 1,900 m² transferred to a social landlord.



By the end of the year, STE will also deliver Manufacture, a 3,900 m² mixed-use real estate complex in Lyon, which will offer 2,000 m² of office space, 1,300 m² of living space divided into 19 apartments, and 600 m² of retail space on the ground floor.