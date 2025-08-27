The Group announces the signing of an agreement to integrate the transport activities of Christian Cavegn into its subsidiary Stef Suisse.
Management said that this transaction marks an important step in its development strategy in Switzerland, transforming its presence and network in the temperature-controlled food transport market.
This transaction's completion remains subject to the various customary consultations to be conducted in the coming weeks.
Stef: external growth operation in Switzerland
Published on 08/27/2025 at 02:00 am EDT
