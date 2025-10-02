Stef announces signing the agreement for the acquisition of the food transport company Christian Cavegn AG by its Swiss subsidiary. The customary consultations have been completed and the agreement is now final.



The cold chain transport and logistics group explains that the transaction will create a new entity with complementary geographical coverage and service offerings, becoming a benchmark for temperature-controlled transport in the Swiss market.



With 450 employees, 400 trucks and semi-trailers, and nine sites, Christian Cavegn specializes in the transport of fresh, frozen, and dry food products. It has developed particular expertise in the meat and cheese markets.