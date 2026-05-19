STEF reshuffles French management with five key appointments

The specialist in temperature-controlled food transport and logistics services has announced five appointments to its French executive team, effective since early May. The move follows a governance restructuring initiated after Damien Chapotot was named Chief Operating Officer for France.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/19/2026 at 10:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Fabrice Carré takes the helm of the Fresh Flows business unit, having previously headed the group's operations in Portugal and Spain.



Catherine Gagneraud has been appointed Director of the Retail business unit, where she has held operational and transformation roles since 2011.



Laurent Garnier becomes Director of the Frozen business unit, following a career of over twenty-five years within the group, notably in the Retail segment and Italian operations.



Céline Vidili is named Human Resources Director for France, with a remit expanded to cover all transport and logistics activities.



Finally, Franck Glasset takes over as Commercial Director for France to lead the sales strategy across all the group's transport and logistics divisions. A former Savencia executive, he joined STEF in 2018.



Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the share price was up 1.04%.

