STEF reshuffles French management with five key appointments
The specialist in temperature-controlled food transport and logistics services has announced five appointments to its French executive team, effective since early May. The move follows a governance restructuring initiated after Damien Chapotot was named Chief Operating Officer for France.
Fabrice Carré takes the helm of the Fresh Flows business unit, having previously headed the group's operations in Portugal and Spain.
Catherine Gagneraud has been appointed Director of the Retail business unit, where she has held operational and transformation roles since 2011.
Laurent Garnier becomes Director of the Frozen business unit, following a career of over twenty-five years within the group, notably in the Retail segment and Italian operations.
Céline Vidili is named Human Resources Director for France, with a remit expanded to cover all transport and logistics activities.
Finally, Franck Glasset takes over as Commercial Director for France to lead the sales strategy across all the group's transport and logistics divisions. A former Savencia executive, he joined STEF in 2018.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the share price was up 1.04%.
Stef specializes in the transport and logistics of temperature-controlled products (from -25°C to +15°C). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- transportation and logistics in France (48%): for industrial companies, large-scale distribution, and catered banquet facilities;
- transportation and logistics in international (38.6%): activities carried out in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland;
- other (13.4%).
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