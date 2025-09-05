Stef reported a 76.7% drop in net attributable income to €15.8m for H1 2025, as well as a 47.6% decline in operating income (EBIT) to €55.9m, representing an EBIT margin that halved to 2.3%.



The results were impacted by three exceptional adverse events: an exceptional VAT adjustment in Italy, increased tax pressure in France, and the costs of integrating the latest acquisitions in the Benelux countries, Stef explained.



Nevertheless, the temperature-controlled food transport and logistics group claims that business is buoyant, with half-year revenue up 6.4% to more than €2.47 billion.



Stef adds that it remains completelt in line with its 2022-2026 strategic plan, with an unchanged ambition to be the sector leader in all the countries where it operates and to achieve €5bn in revenue by the end of 2026.



It adds that the signing at the end of August of the agreement to integrate the temperature-controlled activities of Christian Cavegn into its subsidiary Stef Suisse is part of this growth strategy.