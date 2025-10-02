Stellantis has announced that it has maintained its leading position in France in the Passenger Car (PC) and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segments over the first nine months of 2025, with a combined market share of over 29%. The group also retains its leadership in electrified powertrains, where it exceeds 28% market share, and in 100%-electric vehicles, with nearly 24%.



Its Pro One division continues to dominate the LCV market with 39.5% market share, despite an 8.2% decline compared to 2024, while it remains the leader in electric vehicles.



In terms of brands, Peugeot gained 0.6 point in the passenger car and light commercial vehicle market and holds 26.2% of the B2B hybrid market with four models (208, 3008, 2008, 308) in the top five.



Citroën achieved an 8.12% share of the passenger car and light commercial vehicle market and remains third in the electric vehicle market thanks to the ë-C3. DS has maintained its 0.94% share of the premium passenger car market since the beginning of the year, with 1,310 registrations in September.



Jeep has a 0.63% share of the passenger car market YTD and a 21.3% share of the electric market thanks to the Avenger, compared with 18.2% for the market average. Alfa Romeo has grown by 54% since January, placing the Junior at the top of the premium B-SUV segment, with 34% of registrations in electric versions.



Leapmotor achieved a monthly record of more than 430 registrations in September, doubling its level in August.



According to Xavier Duchemin, director of Stellantis France, momentum remains positive with a strong order book and the arrival of new models, including the Leapmotor B10 delivered in September, as a growth driver.



















