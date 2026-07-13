Stellantis, deliveries jump 10% in the second quarter
The multi-brand automaker published its consolidated delivery estimates for the second quarter of 2026. Driven by a solid product lineup refresh and faster momentum in the European electric market, the group posted robust overall growth, despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds in emerging countries.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Stellantis delivered about 1.6 million vehicles, up 10% year over year. In North America, volumes surged 38% (+122,000 units), helped by a strong reception for its key new models and refreshes (Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Charger SIXPACK), as well as inventories built strategically ahead of summer plant shutdowns.
Europe accelerates 'Smart Car' and Leapmotor
In expanded Europe, the increase was more moderate: +5% year over year (about 39,000 units). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) set the tone. The entry-level 'Smart Car' platform (Citroën C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Opel Frontera) proved its relevance with a 51% increase (+41,000 units), more than offsetting the decline in prior-generation compact SUVs (Peugeot 2008, Jeep Avenger).
The partnership with Chinese automaker Leapmotor paid off, with the brand's deliveries jumping to 33,000 units (from just 8,000 last year), driven by the T03 city car and the B10 SUV.
Pockets of turbulence abroad
These encouraging results were nonetheless dimmed by emerging markets. In the Middle East & Africa, deliveries fell 3%, despite solid industrial momentum in Algeria (the ramp-up of the Fiat Doblo). Sales collapsed 50% in the Gulf and declined in Turkey, hit by the fallout from the regional conflict. In South America, the drop was also 3%. The Brazilian market's very strong health (+21,000 units) was not enough to offset the economic slump in Argentina, where deliveries plunged by 25,000 units. Finally, in Asia-Pacific, the market remained marginal and steady at 16,000 vehicles.
Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors:
- sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands;
- sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands;
- sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.;
- other: financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.8%), North America (41.6%), France (10.3%), Brazil (7.6%), Italy (6.8%), Germany (5.2%), the United Kingdom (5%), Türkiye (3.8%), Spain (2.7%), Belgium (1.5%), China (0.2%) and other (14.5%).
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