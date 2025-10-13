Deutsche Bank announced on Monday that it has raised its target price for Stellantis shares from €7.5 to €8, saying it anticipated "double-digit" growth in the automotive group's Q3 sales.



The broker, which is maintaining its "hold" recommendation on the stock, explains that revenue is expected to increase significantly over the past quarter compared to the same period in 2024, when sales were impacted by inventory adjustments.



While this growth is expected to be mainly due to an increase in sales volumes, it should also benefit from an additional positive effect from the product mix, i.e., the combination of models sold.



Overall, analysts do not expect to change their forecasts, noting that the guidance provided by the group for H2 2025 already covers a wide range of possible results, particularly in terms of margins.



Stellantis plans to release its Q3 sales and revenue figures on Thursday, October 30, before the market opens.