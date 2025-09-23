Stellantis Financial Services and BNP Paribas Cardif announce a partnership through their subsidiaries Stellantis Insurance and Icare to support the development of the used car market, particularly around the Spoticar label.



The agreement covers a range of warranties (extension, maintenance, dealer warranty), specific offers for electric vehicles including the battery, as well as a claims management platform and digital tools for dealers.



Rollout will begin in France in early 2026. According to David Guérin, CEO of Spoticar France, this initiative supports the development of used vehicle sales and enhances customer satisfaction.



Cyril Petit (BNP Paribas Cardif/Icare) and Hélène Bouteleau (Stellantis Finances & Services) emphasize the importance of this collaboration in combining insurance expertise and distribution networks.