HSBC maintains its Hold rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of €8.50. "The upside and downside risks are largely related to volumes and price developments," the analyst said.



HSBC believes it is understandable that the market is eager to capitalize on the first signs of recovery: Stellantis' share price has fallen 40% over the past 12 months, compared with an average decline of 2% for its global competitors.



It is by far the worst performer in the sector. New management and new products certainly offer the prospect of a turnaround, but the data we are tracking only shows a moderation in market share losses, which appears to be partly due to a more aggressive pricing policy, the analyst explains.



The analyst points out that new products are being offered as a solution, but in his opinion, Stellantis' portfolio is not as extensive as that of its competitors. Hence his reluctance to adopt a more positive stance.



We estimate that around 80% of the €1.5bn in tariffs that Stellantis will face in 2025 relate to Mexico, HSBC says.