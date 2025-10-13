HSBC maintains its Hold recommendation on the stock with a target price of €8.50.



We anticipate earnings uncertainty related to the reversal of industrial costs and the possibility of passing on tariffs, the analyst said.



A more promising Q3 offers little insight into the earnings recovery as the implications of the mix (fleet in the US and small cars in the EU) are low, HSBC says.



The group's management reconfirmed its forecasts for FY 2025 on September 29, alongside the appointment of a new CFO.



The US saw a sequential improvement (less negative) in the second quarter compared to the first, but there is no indication that this trend will continue. The impact of tariffs on the market has been moderate so far. Management does not expect any significant change, HSBC points out.