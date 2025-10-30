Stellantis has reported net sales of €37.2bn for Q3 2025, up 13% year-on-year, driven by the recovery in volumes in North America and the strong performance of Greater Europe and the Middle East & Africa, despite a decline in South America. Global sales increased by 4% year-on-year.



Consolidated billings totaled 1.3 million units, marking a 13% increase year-on-year (up 152,000 units).



However, the group highlights an expected improvement in these indicators in H2 2025: it reiterates its guidance, anticipating growth in net revenue, AOI (Adjusted Operating Income) margin in the "low single digits," and industrial free cash flow, despite upcoming exceptional charges related to strategic adjustments and revised warranty estimates.



"We saw sequential progress and a solid year-on-year performance in Q3, marked by a return to revenue growth. This is encouraging, and we continue to build on these gains," said CEO Antonio Filosa.



Among the highlights, Stellantis announced a $13bn investment plan in the US over four years, including the launch of five new models and the creation of 5,000 jobs.



Adrien Brasey, who covers the stock at AlphaValue, expects "a moderate or even negative market reaction," "given the sharp 21% rebound in the share price over the last month." He adds that a revision of warranty estimates is likely to result in exceptional charges and that these adjustments are likely to weigh on results for the 2025 financial year.



The stock fell 4% in Milan following this announcement.