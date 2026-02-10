The ratings agency decided to cut the multi-brand automaker's rating to Baa3, with a stable outlook. The decision is linked to the group's preliminary results unveiled last Friday. Stellantis largely reduced its profitability and cash flows for 2025 and beyond.
The group also reported exceptional charges of around €22bn in H2, reflecting a strategic shift.
Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors:
- sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands;
- sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands;
- sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.;
- other: financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (1%), North America (41.6%), France (10.4%), Brazil (8.7%), Italy (7.1%), Germany (5.3%), the United Kingdom (5.2%), Turkey (3.8%), Spain (2.7%), Belgium (1.3%) and other (12.9%).
