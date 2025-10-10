Stellantis announced that it delivered 1.3 million vehicles during its quarter ending September 2025, up 13% y-o-y, primarily driven by a 35% jump to 403,000 units in North America.



This jump is mainly due to the benefits of normalized inventory dynamics following inventory reduction measures in the previous fiscal year, which had temporarily reduced production, the Franco-Italian group said.



Deliveries in Greater Europe rose 8% to 534,000 units, supported by the start of production of four models on the 'Smart Car' platform recently introduced by the automaker.



In other regions, deliveries increased by a total of 3% y-o-y, mainly due to a 21% increase in the Middle East and Africa, partly offset by a modest 3% decline in South America.