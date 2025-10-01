During Italian Tech Week, Stellantis and Mistral AI announced a new phase in their partnership aimed at accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across all of the automaker's operations.
After working on the development of advanced AI solutions and the integration of Mistral AI models in various use cases, the two companies are entering a new phase of their collaboration to unlock efficiency, agility, and customer value at scale.
To achieve these goals, they will set up two complementary teams: one dedicated to innovation to co-develop highly customized AI solutions, and the other dedicated to transformation to mainstream the adoption of AI at Stellantis.
Stellantis and Mistral AI will focus on two main missions: strengthening sales and after-sales teams through AI-based analytics, and improving operational efficiency by leveraging customer feedback and data intelligence.
Stellantis N.V. is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. The activity is essentially organized around 4 sectors:
- sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys brands;
- sale of luxury vehicles: Maserati and DS Automobiles brands;
- sale of automotive equipment: interior systems, car seats, car exteriors, emission control systems, etc.;
- other: financing services (purchase, rental, leasing, etc.), after-sales services, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (1%), North America (41.6%), France (10.4%), Brazil (8.7%), Italy (7.1%), Germany (5.3%), the United Kingdom (5.2%), Turkey (3.8%), Spain (2.7%), Belgium (1.3%) and other (12.9%).
