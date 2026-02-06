Stellantis said it is carrying out a "reset" to better meet customer expectations and support profitable growth, which will translate into exceptional charges in H2 2025 of around EUR22bn (including about EUR6.5bn in cash outflows over the next four years).

These charges "mainly reflect a strategic shift aimed at putting freedom of choice (through an expanded offering of electric vehicles, hybrids and cutting-edge internal combustion engines) at the heart of the company's priorities," according to the Franco-Italian-American group.



Given its net loss in 2025, Stellantis will not pay a dividend in 2026. In addition, its board of directors has authorized the issue of perpetual non-convertible subordinated hybrid bonds for a maximum of €5bn.



Stellantis also said it estimates its shipments (the number of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors or directly to customers) for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 at 1.5 million units, up 9% y-o-y.



The carmaker said that while its shipments in North America rose 43%, South America, the Middle East and Africa, China, India and Asia-Pacific also posted growth.



That increase was partly offset by a decline in enlarged Europe, "resulting both from a contraction in the light commercial vehicle market and from heightened competitive pressures".



At the same time, Stellantis announced an agreement to sell its 49% stake in NextStar Energy to its partner LG Energy Solution, allowing the latter to acquire full ownership of the joint venture the two groups created in 2022.



NextStar Energy aims to build Canada's first large-scale battery production plant, located in Windsor, Ontario. More than 5 billion Canadian dollars have been invested in the company to date.