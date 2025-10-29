On Tuesday,Stellantis formalized a strategic partnership with Nvidia, Uber, and Foxconn to design and produce Level 4 autonomous vehicles capable of driving without human intervention in certain conditions. This project marks a major step forward for the automaker, which aims to establish itself in the emerging robotaxi market.

The alliance combines the key strengths of each player: Nvidia brings its computing power and artificial intelligence software, Uber provides its global mobility network, Foxconn contributes its expertise in electronics and systems integration, while Stellantis takes charge of vehicle design and production.

The first models are set to be produced in 2028, with an initial launch in the US, followed by a gradual global rollout. Uber plans to integrate approximately 5,000 Stellantis autonomous vehicles into its fleet during the first phase of the program.

This partnership echoes announcements made earlier today by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, at the GTC conference in Washington, where he unveiled Hyperion, Nvidia's new software and hardware platform dedicated to autonomous vehicles. Huang had already mentioned the construction of a global network of robotaxis in collaboration with Uber, now reinforced by the participation of Stellantis and Foxconn.

This initiative is part of Stellantis' strategy to accelerate its technological transformation and diversify its activities beyond traditional automotive production, while leveraging the expertise of global leaders in artificial intelligence and connected mobility.