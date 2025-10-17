Stellantis announced on Friday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese autonomous vehicle specialist Pony.ai to deploy robotaxis in Europe over the next few years.



In a press release, the partners said that the project aims to combine the advanced software developed by Pony.ai with the electric version of Stellantis' compact van, codenamed 'K0'.



The goal is to begin testing a Peugeot e-Traveller vehicle as part of a pilot project to be conducted in Luxembourg in the coming months, followed by a gradual rollout on a larger scale in several European cities, as from 2026.



These real-world tests will be conducted to ensure safety and performance compliance with a view to regulatory compliance.



Pony.ai, which this year obtained ministerial authorization from the Luxembourg government to operate its cars in autonomous mode for testing purposes on public roads in Luxembourg, explains that it is interested in Stellantis' light commercial vehicles (LCVs) because of their dominant position in Europe, which is based, among other things, on the Peugeot, Citroën and Opel brands.