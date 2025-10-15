Stellantis announced on Tuesday evening that it would make a $13bn investment to strengthen its industrial base and boost its growth in the United States, its largest investment in a century of history in this country, which it considers a "key market."



In a press release, the automotive group said it expects to increase its US production by 50% thanks to the launch of five new vehicles and 19 product upgrades over the next four years.



These projects are expected to create over 5,000 new jobs at its plants in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.



Under the program, its Belvidere, Illinois, plant will reopen to produce two new Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Compass models for the US market, with production scheduled to begin in 2027 and expected to create approximately 3,300 new jobs.



A brand-new midsize pickup truck will also be assembled in Toledo, Ohio, where its Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator are already produced.



The Warren, Michigan, plant will produce a new large SUV, which will be available in both combustion engine and extended-range electric versions.



Finally, the next generation of the Dodge Durango will be manufactured in Detroit, while the Kokomo, Indiana, sites will produce an all-new GMET4 EVO four-cylinder engine starting in 2026.



Stellantis specifies that this €13bn investment will also include the research and development costs and partnerships with suppliers necessary to implement its strategy.



The manufacturer points out that it currently has 34 industrial sites in the United States, ranging from parts distribution centers to R&D campuses, in 14 US states, with a workforce that now exceeds 48,000 employees.