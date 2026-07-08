Stéphane Ledermann takes the helm at AB Science as CEO

AB Science is announcing a change in its governance "to support a new phase of its development", with the appointment of Stéphane Ledermann as chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), replacing its co-founder, Alain Moussy, who nevertheless remains a director.

The board of directors has also co-opted Stéphane Ledermann as a director, replacing Renaud Sassi, who asked to step down from his mandate as a director. A shareholder in the biopharmaceutical company for more than 14 years, Stéphane Ledermann has played an active role in its funding.



The board has also decided to task its new CEO with leading a strategic review of AB Science's activities, assets and outlook. The findings of this review will be presented to the board of directors and will lead to the presentation of a strategic roadmap to the market next fall.



With more than 30 years of experience in developing and financing innovative companies, Stéphane Ledermann has held general management and finance leadership roles within industrial groups, technology start-ups, business aviation companies and real estate development firms.



Appointed chief executive officer of Boostheat in January 2025, he led a major turnaround plan aimed at strengthening the company's financial structure and sustainably reducing its recurring costs. He is leaving all of his other operational roles to focus fully on his new responsibilities.