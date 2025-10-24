Steris performed well in Q1 26, driven by significant growth across all segments. Strategic innovations, sustainability efforts, and a customer-centric approach underscore its strong market position. With robust earnings growth, disciplined capital management, and improved cash flow, Steris is well-positioned for continued leadership and value creation in the competitive healthcare and sterilization solutions industry. The company has also updated its FY 26 guidance.

Steris PLC was founded in 1985 and is headquarters in Ohio, US. It is a leading global provider of infection prevention and sterilization solutions, serving hospitals, life sciences, and specialized industries. The company's core business is organized into three main segments: Healthcare, representing 71% of FY 25 revenue, supplies hospitals and clinics with surgical equipment, infection prevention products, and cleaning solutions.

Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST), accounting for 19%, offers outsourced sterilization and microbial reduction services to medical device, pharmaceutical, food, and other industries. The Life Sciences segment representing 10%, delivers sterilization, decontamination, and microbial detection solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. STERIS’s portfolio ensures patient and product safety through advanced technologies and high compliance standards. The company has around 17,700 employees.

Segmental growth drives Q1 26

Steris reported its Q1 26 earnings on August 6, 2025. The company reported a revenue increase of 8.6% y/y, reaching $1.4bn. This growth was mainly driven by Healthcare revenue, which grew 8% y/y to $974.7m. Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST) saw a 13% y/y increase to $281.2m, while Life Sciences revenue rose 5% y/y to $135.2m. Operating income rose by 14.8% y/y to $248m, with margins expanding by 97bp to 17.8%, was primarily due to improved volume, price, productivity and the benefit of prior restructuring efforts, which was partially offset by tariffs and inflation. Net profit increased by 22.1% y/y to $177m.

Updated guidance

For FY 26, the company now expects reported revenue from continuing operations to increase 8%-9%, up from the previous forecast of 6%-7%, due to favorable foreign currency changes adding approximately 200bp. Constant currency organic revenue growth remains at 6%-7%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations are still projected to be $9.90 to $10.15, as currency benefits are offset by higher tariffs and employee healthcare costs. Tariffs are expected to reduce pre-tax profit by $45m, up from $30m previously estimated. Capex are projected at $375m, and FCF is expected to rise to $820m from the prior estimate of $770m, driven by improved working capital.

Improved cash flow and gearing

Steris reported strong performance over FY 22-25, with a revenue CAGR of 8.9%, reaching $5.5bn in FY 25, was primarily driven by growth in its Healthcare segment. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 13.3% to $988m, with margins expanding from 13.8% to 18.1%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 36.1%, reaching $615m, aided by tax efficiency and debt reduction.

FCF rose significantly from $366m to $1.7bn over FY 22-25. This improvement was aided by sustained growth in net income and cash from operations which rose from $685m to $1.2bn. In addition, total debt declined from $3.3bn to $2.2bn. This led to improved gearing, which declined from 50.1% to 33.3% in FY 25.

In comparison, Insulet Corporation, a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 23.5% over FY 21-24, reaching $2.1bn in FY 24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 34.8% to $309m, with margins expanding from 11.5% in FY 21 to 14.9% in FY 24. Net profit increased at a CAGR of 192.0% to $418m.

Optimistic analyst views

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 9.2%. In comparison, Insulet Corporation’s stock delivered higher returns of around 36.7% over the same period.

Steris is currently trading at a P/E of 30.0x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of $8.1, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 91.5x and Insulet Corporation’s P/E of 88.9x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 18.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of $1.3bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 18.9x and Insulet Corporation (50.4x).

Steris is monitored by the eight analysts, with five having ‘Buy’ ratings and three having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $272.4, implying 12.6% upside potential over the current market price.

Consensus estimates a revenue CAGR of 7.0%, reaching $6.7bn over FY 25-28. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% to $1.6bn with margins contracting by 140bp to 24.6% in FY 28. Analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 17.2% to $991m, while EPS is expected to increase to $9.9 in FY 28 from $6.2 in FY 25. In comparison, they estimate an EBIT CAGR of 32.0% and a net profit CAGR of 7.1% for Insulet Corporation.

Overall, Steris PLC has shown robust growth and financial stability, driven by its diverse segments and strategic initiatives. Despite facing various risks, the company has demonstrated resilience and improved performance, particularly in its Healthcare segment. With strong revenue growth, expanding margins, and significant improvements in cash flow and debt reduction, Steris is well-positioned for continued success and long-term profitability. The company's commitment to innovation and high compliance standards further strengthens its market position.

However, Steris plc faces significant risks including geopolitical instability, regulatory compliance challenges, cybersecurity threats, environmental regulations, integration issues, supply chain disruptions, taxation changes, litigation, intense competition, and credit/customer risks. These factors could impact its operations, financial performance and strategic outlook.