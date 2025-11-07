Sterling Infrastructure Inc. has acquired CEC Facilities Group, enhancing its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment with mission-critical electrical contracting capabilities. Analysts are optimistic, noting strong stock performance and promising future projections. The company reported strong FY 21-24 growth, driven by high demand for E-Infrastructure and Transportation Solutions.

Published on 11/07/2025 at 03:48 am EST - Modified on 11/07/2025 at 05:17 am EST

Sterling Infrastructure was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. It operates through subsidiaries in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions, serving various US regions and sectors, such as e-commerce, aviation and multifamily foundations.

Sterling Infrastructure has completed the acquisition of CEC Facilities Group, a leading specialty electrical and mechanical contractor based in Irving, Texas. CEC will join Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical electrical contracting. The acquisition is expected to contribute $130m-$138m in revenue for the remainder of 2025, reinforcing Sterling’s position in delivering efficient, innovative infrastructure solutions.

Long-term growth trajectory

Sterling Infrastructure posted robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 14.4%, reaching $2.1bn in FY24, driven by growth in its E-Infrastructure Solutions and Transportation Solutions segments. EBIT registered a CAGR of 33.7%, reaching $265m. Consequently, margins improved from 7.1% to 12.5%.

Over FY 21-24, the company's FCF increased from $91.4m to $254m. CFO tripled to $497bn, with cash and cash equivalent increasing 8-fold. Total debt decreased from $484m to $369m, resulting in its gearing significantly improving from 134.3% to 44.7%.

Moreover, Sterling Infrastructure's Q3 25 showed strong growth, driven by high-margin E-Infrastructure and Transportation Solutions, strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, and disciplined project selection, boosting profitability.

In comparison, Construction Partners, Inc., a local peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 26.1% over FY 21-24, reaching $1.8bn in FY 24. EBIT also grew at a higher CAGR of 50.8% to $119m, with its margin expanding from 4.0% to 6.5%.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 121.6%. In comparison, Construction Partners’ stock delivered returns of around 24.1% over the same period.

Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a P/E of 45.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $8.6, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 16.5x but lower than Construction Partners’ valuation of 58.5x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 28.4x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $416.2m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.8x but lower than Construction Partners' (33.5x).

Sterling Infrastructure is liked by three analysts, with each having a 'Buy' rating for an average target price of $423.3, implying 8.9% upside potential over the share's current market price.

Looking ahead, consensus estimated EBIT to rise at a CAGR of 27.2% to $545.2m, with margins expanding from 12.5% to 18.5% over FY 24-27. In addition, net profit CAGR of 15.5% to $396.8m. In comparison, for Construction Partners, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 46.1% and a net profit CAGR of 41.0%.

Overall, Sterling Infrastructure has demonstrated strong growth and profitability, outperformed peers, and delivering robust stock returns. With strategic acquisitions and expanding capabilities, it remains a promising investment. Analysts' 'Buy' ratings suggest confidence in its continued success and potential for future gains. However, the company faces diverse risks including operational, financial, competitive, regulatory, cybersecurity, and workforce-related, actively managed by its Board to ensure stability and compliance.