sterna biologicals GmbH KG : invited to present at the Goodwin - Solebury Trout - NASDAQ European Biotech Investor Day 2019

STERNA BIOLOGICALS INVITED TO PRESENT AT THE GOODWIN - SOLEBURY TROUT - NASDAQ EUROPEAN BIOTECH INVESTOR DAY 2019

sterna biologicals selected as one of a group of top-tier European biotech companies to present at the European Biotech Investor Day on August 1, 2019 in New York City

CEO Christian Pangratz to discuss the Company's robust development progress and next phase of growth fueled by sterna's first-in-class DNAzyme hgd40 in Phase 2 development for asthma and ulcerative colitis

Marburg, Germany, 25 July 2019 - sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG (sterna), an innovative clinical-stage immunology company developing novel biological treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, has been chosen by Goodwin, Solebury Trout and NASDAQ to present at the European Biotech Investor Day 2019 in New York City on August 1, 2019. The event will be attended by premier institutional investors from the US.

Date & Time: August 1, 2019, 1:30-2:00 PM

Location: Goodwin Event Space, New York City, NY

Christian Pangratz, CEO of sterna biologicals will discuss the company's robust development progress with their first-in-class DNAzyme hgd40 across various moderate to severe type 2 inflammatory diseases and share details regarding sterna's plans for phase 2b development of its lead programs SB010 in asthma and SB012 in ulcerative colitis.

Christian Pangratz, Chief Executive Officer of sterna biologicals, said: "We are extremely proud to be selected as a presenting company at the European Biotech Investor Day 2019. This invitation recognizes us as one of the next-wave, high potential, biotech investment opportunities coming out of Europe. As we are currently preparing our first-in-class DNAzyme hgd40 for Phase 2b development in moderate to severe asthma and ulcerative colitis, we look forward to familiarizing US institutional investors with our Phase 2a development successes and sterna's next phase growth. Based on the company's achievements, we are in an optimal position to work towards our ultimate goal of bringing novel break-through therapies to patients who are in desperate need of well tolerated, more effective treatment options for their moderate to severe type 2 inflammatory diseases."

The GOODWIN - SOLEBURY TROUT - NASDAQ European Biotech Investor Day in New York City features privately-held and EU-listed biotechnology companies representing the "Next Wave of Opportunities" emerging from the European biopharmaceuticals sector. The conference is focused on life science and will be held at Goodwin LLC offices in the New York Times Building, New York Times Bldg., 620 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018.

ABOUT STERNA BIOLOGICALS

Sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG is an innovative clinical-stage immunology company developing novel treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), atopic dermatitis, and ulcerative colitis. By targeting transcription factors that play a central role in regulating Th1- and Th2-driven inflammatory mechanisms, the Company's proprietary DNAzyme-based drug candidates can intervene with upstream inflammatory processes to address related diseases more effectively. Sterna currently has four programs in phase 2 development.

For more information, please visit www.sterna-biologicals.com.

CONTACT

Christian Pangratz

Managing Director

c.pangratz@sterna-biologicals.com

sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG

Bismarckstrasse 7

35037 Marburg

Tel.: +49 (0)6421.98 30 05 0



For media enquiries:

Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

Tel.: +49 (0)211.52 92 52 22