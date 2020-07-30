Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

sticky.io : Announces a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Brands can now combine sticky.io’s subscription management and recurring billing solution with Salesforce’s unified commerce capabilities to grow their businesses.

sticky.io, a leading ecommerce platform provider for subscription management and recurring billing, announced today the company’s new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, empowering customers to easily launch subscription, reordering and membership programs to transform ecommerce transactions into recurring revenue.

sticky.io is currently available on the Commerce Cloud Marketplace at https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/stickyio/

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span all digital channels, and sticky.io’s integration now gives users the flexibility to sell digital and physical goods through subscriptions on landing pages, product detail pages and at checkout, while providing their customers with a self-managed subscription portal.

“Consumer spending is increasingly moving online and success in this landscape means a direct and lasting relationship with your customers,” said Brian Bogosian, sticky.io’s president and CEO. “This integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud makes it easy for our mutual customers to successfully launch and manage subscriptions quickly to unlock recurring revenue and maximize growth.”

sticky.io’s flexible platform allows brands to quickly and easily get new products and promotions to market with exceptional client services and support. The company’s expertise in subscription commerce provides customers with a reliable and PCI Level 1 secure recurring billing solution built for speed and scale to convert one-time buyers into lifelong fans.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Additional Resources:

· View sticky.io on the Commerce Cloud Marketplace: https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/stickyio/

· Like Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CommerceCloud/

· Follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Twitter: https://twitter.com/commercecloud

· Become a fan of sticky.io: https://www.facebook.com/sticky.io

· Follow sticky.io on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sticky-io

About sticky.io

Headquartered in San Francisco, sticky.io is a leading ecommerce order management and recurring billing platform that helps brands build lasting bonds with customers. Consumers today expect authentic and personalized experiences when they interact with brands. Being able to deliver the right message and offer at the right time can mean the difference between loyalty and churn. With 450+ partner integrations and over 10,000 merchant customers processing more than $4 billion in transactions annually, sticky.io is a fully integrated solution built for direct-to-consumer and subscription commerce. To learn more, visit www.sticky.io.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aAGF MANAGEMENT : How the Pandemic Could Change the Real Estate Landscape
PU
11:16aAEROFLOT ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII : Group Announces Operating Results for June 2020
PU
11:16aARTEFACT : 23rd July 2020 – Artefact publish its Gross Margin for H1 2020
PU
11:16aCTS : Releases New 11CE & 12CE Series Rotary Encoders
PU
11:16aPLAISIO COMPUTERS S A : Announcement of Issuing Common Bond Loan
PU
11:16aAAEON TECHNOLOGY : introduces Xtreme Lite for edge computing
AQ
11:16aBAYCOM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:16aWearable Medical Devices Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4DANONE : DANONE : 1st Half Net Profit, Revenue Fell on Coronavirus Hit -- Update
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group