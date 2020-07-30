sticky.io : Announces a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Brands can now combine sticky.io’s subscription management and recurring billing solution with Salesforce’s unified commerce capabilities to grow their businesses.

sticky.io, a leading ecommerce platform provider for subscription management and recurring billing, announced today the company’s new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, empowering customers to easily launch subscription, reordering and membership programs to transform ecommerce transactions into recurring revenue.

Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span all digital channels, and sticky.io’s integration now gives users the flexibility to sell digital and physical goods through subscriptions on landing pages, product detail pages and at checkout, while providing their customers with a self-managed subscription portal.

“Consumer spending is increasingly moving online and success in this landscape means a direct and lasting relationship with your customers,” said Brian Bogosian, sticky.io’s president and CEO. “This integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud makes it easy for our mutual customers to successfully launch and manage subscriptions quickly to unlock recurring revenue and maximize growth.”

sticky.io’s flexible platform allows brands to quickly and easily get new products and promotions to market with exceptional client services and support. The company’s expertise in subscription commerce provides customers with a reliable and PCI Level 1 secure recurring billing solution built for speed and scale to convert one-time buyers into lifelong fans.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About sticky.io

Headquartered in San Francisco, sticky.io is a leading ecommerce order management and recurring billing platform that helps brands build lasting bonds with customers. Consumers today expect authentic and personalized experiences when they interact with brands. Being able to deliver the right message and offer at the right time can mean the difference between loyalty and churn. With 450+ partner integrations and over 10,000 merchant customers processing more than $4 billion in transactions annually, sticky.io is a fully integrated solution built for direct-to-consumer and subscription commerce. To learn more, visit www.sticky.io.

