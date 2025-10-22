Stif shares fell nearly 3% on Wednesday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange following a placement of shares by the main historical shareholder of the French specialist in protection against the risks of explosion in battery energy storage systems



JB Participations, the company controlled by José Burgos, the company's CEO, sold 250,000 shares representing 4.9% of the capital through an off-market block share reclassification.



The price of the transaction was not specified.



Following the placement, the Burgos family group, comprising JB Participations, Manuel Burgos, Valérie Burgos, and other members of the Burgos family, now collectively controls 2.6 million shares, corresponding to approximately 51% of the share capital and 67.6% of the voting rights of STIF.



JB Participations alone holds just over two million shares, representing approximately 39.5% of the share capital and 52.3% of the voting rights.



At lunchtime the share was down almost 3%, but is still up an impressive 145% since the beginning of the year.



Following the contracts signed with Tesla and CATL, analysts anticipate new orders from leading players such as Samsung, Fluence, and BYD, with agreements that they believe could be finalized as early as 2026.