STIF posted net income attributable of €6.4m for H1 2025, up 88% from €3.4m a year earlier.



In addition, EBITDA rose 48% to €9.1m, representing a margin of 25% of revenue, compared with 22.1% a year earlier. Revenue amounted to €36.7m, up 33% y-o-y, driven by strong sales growth in Asia (+442.1%) and Europe excluding France (+33.7%).



Operating income amounted to €8.4m, up 77%. This significant improvement in profitability was driven by better cost control and a ramp-up in higher value-added products, particularly those intended for BESS applications.



STIF intends to continue accelerating its development (...) with a range of innovative and certified passive and active explosion protection products that perfectly meet the demands of major players in industry and renewable energies, management said.



In financial terms, net cash stood at €9.7m as of June 30, 2025 (compared to €16.6m as of December 31, 2024), affected by the increase in WCR and the payment of dividends.



For its outlook, the group is revising its targets upwards and now aims for pro-forma revenue of €200m in 2030 (representing average growth of +21.8% p.a.), with an EBITDA margin of over 20%.