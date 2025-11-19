Stif has announced the renewal of its business volume for 2026 with its long-standing client Tesla, amounting to 25 million euros. The order is split between 20 million euros for the United States and 5 million euros for China.

This new business volume concerns the supply of passive protection equipment against explosion risks for Tesla's Megapack battery energy storage systems (BESS), which are manufactured in both the United States and China.

Additionally, Stif has received a new ATEX certification for Europe, covering its entire Vigilex Energy range of passive explosion protection products for the energy sector, including the latest product line extensions.

This certification validates Stif's expertise in passive BESS protection and "attests to an innovation policy that stands as a benchmark, fully aligned with the safety standards required by regulatory norms."