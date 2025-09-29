STIF announces the acquisition of 70% of BOSS PRODUCTS' capital from BOSS Industrial Group, bringing its total stake to 80%. This transaction, financed by bank debt, will be consolidated in 2025.



Based in Texas with 50 employees, BOSS PRODUCTS specializes in the distribution and maintenance of explosion protection systems in industrial environments. In 2024, it generated revenue of $17.7m and holds a majority stake in BOSS PRODUCTS UK.



With this integration and that of Stuvex in July, STIF anticipates pro forma revenue of close to €100 million by the end of 2025. CEO José Burgos emphasizes that the transaction gives the group "an established and recognized local distribution network" while absorbing the margin of its American partner.



STIF also notes that its CEO, José Burgos, received the Disruption Award at the 2025 Grand Prix des Lionnes, recognizing his international strategy and the group's growth momentum.