Stifel reiterates its buy recommendation on Nanobiotix shares, with an unchanged target price of €17 (cp: €10.4, +14.4%).
According to analysts, the new results of the 1100 study in anti-PD-1-resistant melanoma confirm the robustness of NBTXR3's profile. Safety remains consistent with previous data, the recommended dose (RP2D) has been validated at 33% of tumor volume, and the feasibility of the injection has been confirmed.
The broker also highlights notable efficacy in a heavily pretreated population: the objective response rate reached 47.4% (9 out of 19 patients), with disease control of 78.9% and median overall survival of 14.6 months.
Finally, the broker says that all injected/irradiated lesions showed 100% disease control, with regression also observed at non-injected sites, reinforcing the consistency of NBTXR3's physical mode of action.
Published on 09/18/2025 at 07:05 am EDT
