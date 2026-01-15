Stifel Lowers Its Rating and Price Target on Ekinops

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/15/2026 at 04:02 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stifel has downgraded its recommendation on the stock to Hold (from Buy) and set a new price target of €2.20 (down from €4). The analyst is lowering their advice while awaiting clearer signs of implementation of the new roadmap.



"Ekinops reported a sequential recovery in the fourth quarter, with revenue of 25.6 million euros (-14% year-on-year, +15% quarter-on-quarter), exceeding our cautious estimates but broadly in line with the revised downward forecasts in an environment of lowered expectations," Stifel explains.



"While software and services activities are gaining ground (up +27%, now representing 25% of the mix), the -30% drop in Orange sales and the lengthy Bridge transition cycle suggest that a significant recovery will be postponed until late 2026/2027," Stifel adds.