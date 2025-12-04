Published on 12/04/2025 at 06:01 am EST

Stifel has reaffirmed its buy recommendation on Exosens shares, maintaining its unchanged price target of EUR47 after the announcement of a contract extension with Theon International.

Exosens and Theon International have announced the extension of their long-term supply agreement for an additional three years, now running through 2030.

In the coming weeks, Theon plans to convert its 2027-2028 options into firm orders, which, according to Stifel, would absorb a significant portion of the recently announced increase in production capacity.

The analyst believes this agreement provides greater visibility and aligns with the logic of Exosens's investment strategy.