Stifel has reiterated its buy recommendation on Exosens shares, maintaining a target price of EUR47 after the company announced the signing of a partnership contract with Theon International and the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR).

Exosens has secured a landmark contract worth EUR500 million for the delivery of 200,000 IIT units between 2027 and 2029, averaging approximately 67,000 units per year.

"This equates to an average annual revenue of about EUR170 million, providing strong revenue visibility for the group over the next five years," noted the analyst.

"This agreement follows (1) Theon's recent indication that it could source over 400,000 tubes from Exosens over the next five years (an average of about 80,000 units per year), and (2) Exosens' announcement of an increase in its production capacity to around 150,000 tubes per year, according to our estimates," Stifel highlighted in today's report.

According to the analyst, Exosens' capacity for 2027 is already nearly 50% booked through 2029 thanks to this contract alone. As a result, these volumes not only provide revenue visibility but also very likely support Exosens' ability to maintain high profitability through decent industrial yields.

"Finally, this announcement is in line with our expectations and confirms our current forecasts," Stifel concluded.