Stifel Maintains Buy Rating on MaaT Pharma

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/21/2026 at 04:00 am EST

Stifel has reaffirmed its buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining a target price of €19 following the group's update on progress made and adjustments to the timeline of its immuno-oncology programs.



"IMMUNOLIFE has moved from the setup phase to execution, with the first patient randomized in this investigator-sponsored P2 trial led by Gustave Roussy. Primary results are expected by the end of 2030," the research firm notes.



"Additionally, the timeline for the PICASSO P2a study on melanoma (sponsored by AP-HP) has been pushed back, and the first results for MaaT013 are now expected in the first half of 2026 instead of the end of 2025," Stifel also highlights.



Stifel believes that overall, this update strengthens IO as a long-term strategic option, where the contribution to value remains limited today, but where the relevance of the platform could expand significantly over time.