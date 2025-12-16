Stifel maintains its buy recommendation on Abivax

Stifel maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and leaves its target price unchanged at €100.



The analyst points out that Abivax announced a solid cash position of €590 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which ensures its financial autonomy until the fourth quarter of 2027.



Stifel believes that the next clinical catalyst should be the publication of Phase III maintenance data, scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.



"With cash reserves of approximately €590 million at the end of the third quarter, we believe that Abivax is well positioned to negotiate favorable terms with a leading pharmaceutical partner," the research firm said.



"Given the strength of the Phase III results and the scarcity of comparable assets, we believe that a transaction could be concluded before the publication of maintenance data scheduled for the second quarter of 2026," the analyst added.



"Recent comparable transactions in the IBD field suggest valuations of between 4 and 7 times peak revenue for innovative assets. This would translate into a valuation of approximately €12 to €20 billion for Abivax, based on our estimate of peak revenue of €3 billion," Stifel concludes in its latest study.