Stifel Raises Price Target for Valneva

Stifel reiterates its "buy" recommendation on Valneva, raising its price target from 9.5 to 10 euros, ahead of the anticipated presentation of phase III results for VLA15 in Lyme disease, expected in the first half of 2026.

"The vaccine benefits from a validated mechanism of action and has already demonstrated robust antibody responses in phase II, with no safety concerns, which gives us confidence in the study's results," states the broker, who sees an 80% probability of success.



In its base-case scenario, Stifel sees around 200% upside potential for the stock from current levels if the study succeeds, and believes that failure could imply about 25% downside potential.



The broker also considers this catalyst to offer a compelling risk-reward profile. "Valneva shares present one of the most attractive risk-reward profiles in the European biotech space," it broadly concludes.