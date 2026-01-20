Stifel Raises Price Target on Virbac

Stifel maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to 440 euros (up from 390 euros) following the release last night of Virbac's fourth-quarter 2025 revenue figures and the group's outlook for the 2026 financial year.



The analyst notes that fourth-quarter 2025 revenue was in line with expectations but confirms a strong growth trajectory.



According to the analyst, the forecasts for the 2026 financial year are above consensus at the EBIT level and point to an acceleration in EPS growth.



"Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue reached 362 million euros, reflecting a CERS change (+7.1%) (i.e., organic, as defined by the company), with particularly strong performances in Europe, India, and Australia. Organic growth for the 2025 financial year was therefore slightly above the company's recently revised upward guidance (+7.9% versus 5.5-7.5%) and above the group's long-term organic growth trend (+6% on average over the past 15 years)," the research firm highlights in today's report.



"With an operating margin target of 17%, the 2026 forecasts imply an adjusted EBIT of 265 million euros (at the midpoint of the range), which is 4% higher than current Refinitiv consensus estimates, and ultimately indicate EPS growth above 12%," Stifel adds in conclusion.