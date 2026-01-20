Stifel maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its price target to 440 euros (up from 390 euros) following the release last night of Virbac's fourth-quarter 2025 revenue figures and the group's outlook for the 2026 financial year.

The analyst notes that fourth-quarter 2025 revenue was in line with expectations but confirms a strong growth trajectory.

According to the analyst, the forecasts for the 2026 financial year are above consensus at the EBIT level and point to an acceleration in EPS growth.

"Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue reached 362 million euros, reflecting a CERS change (+7.1%) (i.e., organic, as defined by the company), with particularly strong performances in Europe, India, and Australia. Organic growth for the 2025 financial year was therefore slightly above the company's recently revised upward guidance (+7.9% versus 5.5-7.5%) and above the group's long-term organic growth trend (+6% on average over the past 15 years)," the research firm highlights in today's report.

"With an operating margin target of 17%, the 2026 forecasts imply an adjusted EBIT of 265 million euros (at the midpoint of the range), which is 4% higher than current Refinitiv consensus estimates, and ultimately indicate EPS growth above 12%," Stifel adds in conclusion.