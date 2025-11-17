Published on 11/17/2025 at 05:00 am EST

Stifel has maintained its buy recommendation on MaaT Pharma shares, setting a price target of EUR19 after the company announced a successful capital increase.

On Friday, MaaT Pharma revealed it had completed a capital raise of EUR9.1 million, attracting both long-standing investors and retail participants, the research firm highlighted.

Stifel believes this capital injection fulfills the conditions required to access the next EUR6 million tranche from the European Investment Bank (EIB) facility, thereby extending the company's cash runway through August 2026.

According to the analyst, the strengthened liquidity window now covers the anticipated EMA decision on Xervyteg. If positive, this decision would trigger a EUR12 million regulatory milestone payment from Clinigen.

With this milestone, the company would be financed through the beginning of 2027.

“Thanks to improved financial visibility, the company can move forward with key operational steps, including regulatory follow-up, commercial preparation, and clinical progress,” Stifel stated.

“While the margin for maneuver narrows around the EMA decision expected in mid-2026, the reinforced setup supports continued execution,” the analyst concluded.