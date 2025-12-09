Stifel has reaffirmed its buy rating on Median Technologies stock, maintaining its price target at EUR6 after the announcement of a non-exclusive distribution agreement with a leading U.S. healthcare company.

Median has entered into a non-exclusive distribution deal with a prominent American healthcare firm ahead of the anticipated launch of eyonis LCS in both the United States and the European Union. The launch is pending 510k clearance, expected in the first quarter, and CE marking scheduled for the first half of 2026.

The analyst notes that eyonis LCS remains a key catalyst in the company's investment story, accounting for approximately 80% of the sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP) and 85% of the probability of success (PoS).

"We remind investors that Median's commercialization strategy is based on partnerships. Yesterday's announcement represents the first consolidated initiative, with more potentially to follow, aiming to reach a broad installed base of CT scanners in the European and U.S. markets," the research office stated.

"While we welcome the progress made today, we await further details regarding the economic aspects, scope, and commercial framework of the partnership in order to better assess the commercial ramp-up," Stifel concluded in its report.