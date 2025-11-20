Stifel Reiterates Buy Recommendation on Valneva

Jacques Meaudre Published on 11/20/2025 at 09:43 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stifel has reiterated its buy recommendation on Valneva, maintaining a target price of EUR9.50 ahead of the expected release of Phase 3 Lyme disease trial results in the first half of 2026.



The analyst notes that Lyme disease is now central to their investment thesis, accounting for EUR7 of the target price.



Stifel highlights that results for the first nine months came in below expectations, with revenue down 8% compared to consensus and EBITDA at -EUR37.7 million versus -EUR34.7 million.



Stifel also points out that the company's cash position of EUR143 million at the end of the third quarter provides visibility through to 2027e.



"Forecasts for the 2025 fiscal year are reiterated, with (1) product sales of EUR155 to EUR170 million, (2) total revenue of EUR165 to EUR180 million, and (3) R&D expenses between EUR80 and EUR90 million," Stifel adds in its report.

