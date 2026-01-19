Stifel Reiterates Buy Recommendation on Waga Energy

Stifel has reaffirmed its buy rating on the stock, maintaining an unchanged price target of 30 €.



"Over the past month, Waga Energy announced a series of three new BOO contracts in Maryland (62 GWh/year), Florida (180 GWh/year), and Oregon (120 GWh/year), all of which will be equipped with its Wagabox valorization technology, thereby significantly expanding its presence in North America," the research firm highlighted.



Stifel estimates that, given a lead time of 12 to 24 months before commissioning, these sites could collectively add 362 GWh/year of RNG production capacity. This would represent between 25 and 29 million euros in annual recurring revenue from the end of 2027, ensuring long-term revenue visibility, with power purchase agreements (PPAs) of 20 to 25 years in Florida and Oregon.



"We estimate that the total investment in these projects could reach 65 million euros," the analyst stated.



"In parallel, Waga Energy also recently announced it has secured a grant of 15 million Canadian dollars (about 9 million euros) from the Quebec government to complete construction of its RMR Lac-Saint-Jean facility. This grant is part of Quebec's Green Economic Plan 2030, which aims to integrate 10% RNG into the province's gas network," Stifel added.



The analyst believes that Waga Energy continues to demonstrate strong strategic consistency and operational momentum, reaching over 200 million euros in guaranteed annual recurring revenue from 2027, with the continued support and confidence of municipal partners, regulators, and energy networks.