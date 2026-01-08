Stifel Reiterates Its Recommendation on OVHcloud Following Q1 Results

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/08/2026 at 04:22 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Stifel maintains its Hold recommendation on the stock with a price target of 11 € following the announcement of OVHcloud's first-quarter 2026 revenue.



OVHcloud posted total revenue growth of 4.5% to 273.5 million euros for the first quarter of 2026, and 6% on a like-for-like basis.



Stifel notes that organic growth of +6.0% in the first quarter of 2026 exceeded consensus by 80 basis points, mainly thanks to better-than-expected resilience in the private cloud segment (+4.0% organic), though there are signs of a slowdown across all divisions (public cloud +15.8%, web cloud and other +2.3%).



Stifel observes that the company has reiterated its targets for the 2026 fiscal year.



"We view these results as solid in a context of low expectations. With easier comparisons in the second half, this suggests the upper end of the +5% to +7% growth forecast is achievable, provided activity does not slow further," the research firm highlights.

