Stifel remains positive on Abivax ahead of maintenance trial results

Abivax shares are trading slightly higher in mid-morning activity, up 0.41% to €85.45. In a recent note, Stifel reported attending a conference call with management prior to the release of Part 2 results from the Abtect maintenance study. The data, expected later this month, focuses on Obefazimod in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 04:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts indicate that this upcoming publication represents a crucial short-term catalyst for the stock. The primary objective of the call was to provide the market with benchmarks to assist in interpreting the safety and tolerability data.



Key points of the Phase III Maintenance Part 2 study



Stifel specifies that the study involves two distinct patient populations that are important to differentiate. The first group consists of individuals who did not achieve a response after the initial 8-week induction phase. Treatment is continued for these patients to determine if some may emerge as late responders.



The second group includes patients who initially responded in Part 1 but subsequently relapsed during the maintenance phase. This population is clinically different, as it represents individuals who are biologically responsive to the drug but may require dose optimization or longer exposure.



Analysts also note that Part 2 does not contribute to the primary efficacy endpoint, focusing instead on safety and tolerability. "The data reflect a more complex and heterogeneous population, involving a more refractory cohort that has been more heavily pre-treated and inherently carries a higher baseline risk of adverse events. Consequently, interpreting the results will require careful contextualization, especially since lower efficacy or slightly higher adverse event rates should not be considered unexpected in this population," Stifel explains.



In the meantime, analysts maintain a buy recommendation with a price target of €115.