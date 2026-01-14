Stifel Sees Nearly 37% Upside Potential for Abivax

Abivax (+2.50%, at 106.60 euros) stands out, buoyed by a note from Stifel. The American investment bank has reiterated its Buy recommendation on the French biotechnology company, while significantly raising its price target from 100 to 142 euros, suggesting an upside potential of 36.54% compared to Tuesday's closing price.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/14/2026 at 04:30 am EST

This upward revision of the target is linked to ongoing speculation about interest from giant Eli Lilly in Abivax, although none of the parties have confirmed this. For Stifel, this scenario is highly likely, as the French company's lead drug candidate—notably for ulcerative colitis—boasts numerous advantages (oral administration, good safety profile, excellent phase III induction data, and promising phase IIb results...).



Moreover, Abivax is in a strong position to negotiate favorable deal terms with industry giants, notably thanks to a cash position of 590 million euros at the end of the third quarter, which provides visibility through the fourth quarter of 2027.



According to analysts, there are mainly three potential buyers: Eli Lilly, Takeda, and Johnson & Johnson. For Eli Lilly, the goal would be to broaden its portfolio by offering an oral treatment. For Japanese group Takeda, a leader in the market for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, the interest would also be to have a first-line oral treatment option. Additionally, the Japanese firm could expand its franchise, defend its market share, and anticipate a loss of exclusivity for its Entyvio product expected in 2030. Finally, for Johnson & Johnson, acquiring Abivax would also help counter the pressure from biosimilars of its drug Stelara.



Stifel believes that a deal after the release of maintenance data scheduled for the end of the second quarter of 2026 would maximize value, if the data confirms the excellence seen in phase IIb. Under these conditions, the investment bank estimates a valuation of around 12 to 20 billion euros for Abivax.