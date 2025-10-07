The American beer, wine, and spirits giant is going through a tough time. Before the publication of its Q2 results, the market feared a further downward revision of forecasts. In the end, the group maintained its targets, albeit without providing any reassuring news. The relief was therefore only shortlived.

The situation remains worrying. In one year, the share price of the company that operates the Corona brand in the US has halved. The company generates most of its revenue in the US market, where its predominantly Hispanic customer base has been suffering from the effects of Donald Trump's immigration policy since his re-election.

Demand continues to fall month after month. But the context is difficult for the entire sector. In the United States, Molson Coors and Brown-Forman (Jack Daniel's) are also experiencing similar problems, while in Europe, Rémy Cointreau, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Carlsberg and AB InBev are playing it by ear with no real prospects. After the pandemic, distributors were left with excess inventory, price increases weighed on consumption and input costs rose sharply. Households are tightening their belts and cutting back on non-essential spending.

US trade policy is not helping matters either. Corona brand products are mainly produced in Mexico. As a result, the Trump administration's introduction of 50% tariffs on aluminum cans and 25% tariffs on imported beer is hitting the company head on. Beer accounts for 82% of total sales, so the impact is considerable.

In this context of low visibility, the outlook is bleak. Analysts have reduced their EPS estimates, and the group's management has been cautious about the recovery of commercial momentum. In July, the broker Needham pointed out that the valuation, which is below its historical averages, offered an attractive risk/return profile. At present, there is little to justify a return to the stock.

Despite a slight rebound, Constellation Brands remains mired in the sector's mid-range, with valuation multiples close to 10x earnings.

Constellation Brands, in red, is in the sector's mid-range (source: MarketScreener)