A quintessential cult stock, Nintendo has nonetheless disappointed its most ardent supporters.

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct event dampened spirits, notably because Switch 2 sales projections, although excellent, fell short of investor expectations; soaring memory costs are set to squeeze margins; and the software pipeline appears thinner than anticipated.

In recent years, a bullish narrative has formed around the legendary Japanese video games publisher, capitalized like a fortress with nearly $15bn in excess cash, a unique intellectual property portfolio, an enterprise value of $40bn, and an average annual profit of $3bn over the last five fiscal years.

Even this average is weighed on by a lackluster 2025, a pivotal transition period during which the original Switch model is being phased out to make way for its successor. However, more will be needed to convince investors who - when adjusted for inflation - will note the lack of growth over the past five years, along with a decline in earnings.

The vast majority of Nintendo's revenue is derived from the Switch and its gaming ecosystem. There is no denying that the launch of the first iteration was a resounding success, halting a long period of revenue decline and driving sales to a peak of $16bn in 2021.

The issue is that the console cycle has caught up with the group, which was precisely trying to break free from it with its gaming platform - so much so that it is now compelled to replicate, or even surpass, that feat with the Switch 2.

For instance, consider that between 2017 and 2021, following the launch of the first version, revenue tripled; although between 2021 and 2025, it was effectively halved. It goes without saying that fortunes are made and lost quickly for the owner of the robust Zelda and Super Mario franchises.

Another genuine concern is the ever-growing share of mobile gaming and new indie titles. These are brought to market by lean development teams but achieve massive success, often outperforming established franchises whose development costs run into the tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a content creation landscape that is now far more open and competitive - a trend set to accelerate with the advent of AI - Nintendo's tightly locked intellectual property platform, once viewed as an insurmountable competitive advantage, is now increasingly seen as a fortress under siege.