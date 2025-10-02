STMicroelectronics and Tobii have announced starting the mass production of an interior detection technology for a "leading European automotive manufacturer."



This system combines a wide-angle camera from ST, capable of operating day and night, with Tobii's eye-tracking algorithms, allowing simultaneous monitoring of the driver and passengers day and night.



Integration into a single camera reduces costs and simplifies installation, while meeting high automotive safety standards. According to ST, this integrated approach offers the "most mature, efficient, and cost-effective solution on the market."



According to Tobii, this solution enables intelligent environments capable of understanding the context, behavior, and presence of human beings.



STMicroelectronics has announced a rapid ramp-up of its production capacity to keep up with demand. This partnership marks a major step in the adoption of vision-based safety and comfort solutions in the automotive industry.