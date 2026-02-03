This transaction, focused on automotive products (including safety solutions) and sensors for industrial applications, further strengthens the global position of the Franco-Italian group in the sensor market.
Based on its initial assessment, STMicro estimates that the acquired business should contribute approximately $45 million (USD) to its first quarter 2026 revenue.
As a reminder, the agreement announced six months ago involved a purchase price of up to $950 million in cash, including an initial payment of $900 million and $50 million contingent on the achievement of technical milestones.
At the time, STMicro specified that NXP's MEMS business had generated approximately $300 million in revenue during calendar year 2024, with gross and operating margins that are significantly accretive for ST.
"The MEMS businesses of ST and NXP are highly complementary in terms of technology and product portfolio, with the combined offering well balanced across the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets," the group added.
With over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
