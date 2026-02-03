STMicro Completes Acquisition of NXP's MEMS Sensor Business

STMicroelectronics has announced the completion of its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors' MEMS sensor business, a deal first unveiled in July 2025 and now fully approved by regulatory authorities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/03/2026 at 01:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction, focused on automotive products (including safety solutions) and sensors for industrial applications, further strengthens the global position of the Franco-Italian group in the sensor market.



Based on its initial assessment, STMicro estimates that the acquired business should contribute approximately $45 million (USD) to its first quarter 2026 revenue.



As a reminder, the agreement announced six months ago involved a purchase price of up to $950 million in cash, including an initial payment of $900 million and $50 million contingent on the achievement of technical milestones.



At the time, STMicro specified that NXP's MEMS business had generated approximately $300 million in revenue during calendar year 2024, with gross and operating margins that are significantly accretive for ST.



"The MEMS businesses of ST and NXP are highly complementary in terms of technology and product portfolio, with the combined offering well balanced across the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets," the group added.