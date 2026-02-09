STMicro Enters into Expanded Strategic Collaboration with AWS

STMicroelectronics announces an expanded strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through a multi-year, multi-billion dollar commercial commitment covering several product categories.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/09/2026 at 02:10 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This collaboration positions the Franco-Italian chipmaker as a strategic supplier of advanced semiconductor technologies and products, which the American group integrates into its computing infrastructure.



This will enable AWS to offer its clients new high-performance computing instances, reduced operational costs, and the ability to scale compute-intensive workloads more efficiently.



Additionally, ST has issued warrants to AWS, allowing it to acquire up to 24.8 million ST shares. These will be granted in tranches over the duration of the agreement, based on payments made by AWS for the purchase of ST products and services.



Amazon's cloud services subsidiary will be able to exercise these warrants in one or several transactions over a seven-year period from their issuance date, at an initial exercise price of $28.38.